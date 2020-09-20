|
Mumbai: For 5,105 people, some good news amid COVID-19 crisis
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Yet again, the state reported nearly 22,000 fresh cases along with more than 400 COVID-19-related deaths. Its total tally now stands at 11.88 lakh cases. While the cases continued to surge in Mumbai as well, there's some good news with the discharge of more than 5,000 people, which has significantly improved the recovery rate of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this