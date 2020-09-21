|
Rajya Sabha clears two farm bills, opposition moves no-trust motion against deputy chair
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Alleging “murder” of democracy, 12 opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh in protest against the manner in which two farm bills were passed in the House. The parties said Harivansh overruled their pleas for an adjournment of proceedings, and subsequently refused to accede to their demand for voting on the bill’s passage.
Harivansh Narayan Singh Indian politician
Venkaiah Naidu studying footage, unruly Rajya Sabha MPs may face strict actionOpposition MPs who have been charged with unruly behaviour and who heckled deputy chairman Harivansh during passage of the two farm related bills in Rajya Sabha..
IndiaTimes
Opposition behaviour shameful, say Rajnath, 5 other senior mantrisComing out strongly in support of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, six senior ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, held a press conference..
IndiaTimes
Harivansh Singh thanks everyone for re-electing him as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens democracy: PM Modi on new RS Dy Chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43Published
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
With U-turn on bills, BJD surprises manyIn a move that surprised political circles, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday opposed the two farm bills in the Rajya Sabha. This is the first time BJD..
IndiaTimes
Opposition MPs broke microphone but BJP broke backbone of Indian democracy: Derek O'Brien
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
