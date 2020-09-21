Global  
 

Rajya Sabha clears two farm bills, opposition moves no-trust motion against deputy chair

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Alleging “murder” of democracy, 12 opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh in protest against the manner in which two farm bills were passed in the House. ​​​The parties said Harivansh overruled their pleas for an adjournment of proceedings, and subsequently refused to accede to their demand for voting on the bill’s passage.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act'

Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act' 01:53

 BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills. Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct. Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially...

Harivansh Narayan Singh Harivansh Narayan Singh Indian politician

Venkaiah Naidu studying footage, unruly Rajya Sabha MPs may face strict action

 Opposition MPs who have been charged with unruly behaviour and who heckled deputy chairman Harivansh during passage of the two farm related bills in Rajya Sabha..
IndiaTimes

Opposition behaviour shameful, say Rajnath, 5 other senior mantris

 Coming out strongly in support of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, six senior ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, held a press conference..
IndiaTimes
Harivansh Singh thanks everyone for re-electing him as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman [Video]

Harivansh Singh thanks everyone for re-electing him as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh Singh has been chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. He thanked the fellow members of the Rajya Sabha for re-electing him as Deputy Chairman by saying, "I am grateful to all of you that you considered fit to give this important responsibility to a person who hails from a very ordinary family based in a village and who never went to an English-medium school."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens democracy: PM Modi on new RS Dy Chairman [Video]

His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens democracy: PM Modi on new RS Dy Chairman

Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him by saying, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy." "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

With U-turn on bills, BJD surprises many

 In a move that surprised political circles, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday opposed the two farm bills in the Rajya Sabha. ​​​This is the first time BJD..
IndiaTimes
Opposition MPs broke microphone but BJP broke backbone of Indian democracy: Derek O'Brien [Video]

Opposition MPs broke microphone but BJP broke backbone of Indian democracy: Derek O'Brien

TMC's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien on September 20 tried to justify the misconduct of MPs over agriculture reform bills in the Upper House by saying "MPs broke microphone in Rajya Sabha but BJP broke the backbone of Indian democracy."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Rajya Sabha episode a 'conspiracy' by BJP: Congress [Video]

Rajya Sabha episode a 'conspiracy' by BJP: Congress

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed disappointment over the senior ministers not condemning Deputy Chairman's behavior in their press conference on September 20. He further claimed the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Farm bills: Rajnath Singh assures MSP, APMC systems will continue [Video]

Farm bills: Rajnath Singh assures MSP, APMC systems will continue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 assured farmers that Minimum Support Price and Agricultural Produce Market Committee system are not going to end. "I am also a farmer and I want to assure..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh [Video]

What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

LS passes farm bills amid protests by oppn, SAD

 Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

COVID-19: NMMC tells private hospitals to refund Rs 32L to patients

 Days after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) set up a helpdesk for patients to register complaints against inflated hospital bills, the civic body...
Mid-Day


