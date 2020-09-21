Rajya Sabha clears two farm bills, opposition moves no-trust motion against deputy chair

Harivansh Singh thanks everyone for re-electing him as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman



Harivansh Singh has been chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. He thanked the fellow members of the Rajya Sabha for re-electing him as Deputy Chairman by saying, "I am grateful to all of you that you considered fit to give this important responsibility to a person who hails from a very ordinary family based in a village and who never went to an English-medium school."

