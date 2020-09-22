RS deputy chairman Harivansh arrives with tea for 8 suspended MPs who camped overnight at Parliament lawns
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () The eight MPs suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament in protest had a visitor in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh who arrived with morning tea for them.
After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav,...
Opposition parties' MPs along with the suspended MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises on September 21. The protest was against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today. MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behavior' in the Upper House on September 20.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs. Ganguly cited the allegations leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap and said that these people make big statements but harass women. She questioned the Mumbai police as well and accused it of turning a blind eye to the vices in the film industry. She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicide. Rupa Ganguly’s protest comes days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that drug use is rampant in the industry and lauded NCB action in the matter. Actor turned MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and others who have been questioning the film industry saying that the whole industry should not be tarnished for the actions of a few. Jaya Bachchan had also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a gutter that needs to be cleaned up. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned the 'unruly behaviour' of the MPs in the Upper House on September 20 and called it 'unfortunate'. "It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate and condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection," Said RS Chairman.
Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills. The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 could not be taken up. Meanwhile, farmers - especially in Punjab and Haryana - blocked roads and highways, took out tractor rallies, and sat on dharnas, to oppose the new legislation which they believe will render the minimum support price (MSP) scheme ineffective and leave them at the mercy of big farmers and corporates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's outreach, and said that the MSP system is safe and the new legislations only aim to provide futuristic technology to farmers while freeing them from the grip of middlemen. However, there are some farmers who are not part of the agitation and support the bills. Watch the full video to know what they are saying.
Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006 when NDA government in the state had repealed the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act as it was exploiting the farmers, and had become centre of corruption. "When the then NDA govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar in 2006 repealed Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act as it was exploiting farmers and had become centre of corruption, RJD tried to create the same ruckus as they did in Rajya Sabha yesterday," Modi said in a press conference in Patna. The BJP leader asked the RJD whether they want to restore the AMPC Act in Bihar. "I want to ask the people of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that do they want to establish the APMC Act in Bihar again as they are protesting against the farm bill. This will mean that farmers will be exploited and corruption centres will be formed again," Modi said.
As the Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills, farmers in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the Parliament's decision. One of the farmers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set 2022 as the deadline for doubling the income of farmers but with the passage of these bills, this has been done in 2020 itself because farmers will be liberated from many hurdles such as selling their produce with more choices. Another farmer said that his community has finally gotten freedom after 70 years with the passage of these bills as they will now be able to sell their produce wherever they want.
