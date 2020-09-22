Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can't hamper academic year of 2L students: SC asks CBSE-UGC to coordinate

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE to declare results of compartment exams of around 2 lakh students as soon as possible, so that they could apply in colleges by the cut-off date.

A bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the University...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Unity provides free school supplies to K-12 students [Video]

Black Unity provides free school supplies to K-12 students

Students are in back-to-school mode in our community preparing for a school year that will look different than years past.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Today multiple school districts had their students back online to begin the school year with distanc [Video]

Today multiple school districts had their students back online to begin the school year with distanc

Today multiple school districts had their students back online to begin the school year with distance learning.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Study reveals college students with disabilities at greater risk for substance abuse [Video]

Study reveals college students with disabilities at greater risk for substance abuse

College students with physical and cognitive disabilities use illicit drugs more, and have a higher prevalence of drug use disorder than their non-disabled peers, according to a Rutgers study. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this