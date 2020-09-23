Global  
 

Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus, sources said. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital, sources added. Sisodia had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.
0
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised, 9 days after testing positive

Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised, 9 days after testing positive 01:44

 Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing...

