Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus, sources said. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital, sources added. Sisodia had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing...
From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, has been hospitalised in Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital... DNA Also reported by •Hindu •Indian Express •Zee News •IndiaTimes