Mos Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19 in AIIMS
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening.
Shri #SureshAngadi was an exceptional Karyakarta,who worked hard to make the Party strong in #Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP & effective Minister,admired across the spectrum. His...
