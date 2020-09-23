Global  
 

Mos Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19 in AIIMS

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening.



Shri #SureshAngadi was an exceptional Karyakarta,who worked hard to make the Party strong in #Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP & effective Minister,admired across the spectrum. His...
0
