Mos Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19 in AIIMS

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi



Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Railways start RORO service from Karnataka's Nelamangala to Maharashtra's Bale



Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off Roll on-Roll off service from Nelamangala in Karnataka to Bale in Maharashtra. RORO is Multimodal.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources MoS railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi for Covid-19. Angadi (65) had tested positive...

IndiaTimes 27 minutes ago



MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Coronavirus at AIIMS Suresh Angadi is the first member of the Union Cabinet to succumb to coronavirus. Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.

DNA 1 hour ago





Tweets about this