MoS Railways Suresh Angadi 1st Union minister to die of Covid-19

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Union minister of state for railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi, 65, passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. Angadi is the first Central minister to die of coronavirus. Angadi passed away around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility, sources at the hospital said.
 Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65. Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional karyakarta” of the party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Angadi a “seasoned...

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons has died at the age of 92. DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, from COVID-19 complications. The news of the singers passing was announced via Facebook by his log-time friend Alfredo Nittoli. DeVito, along with Joe Long, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi started the foursome in in 1960. The foursome became known for their harmonies and falsetto. During their time together the band had four No.

 Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, becoming the first union minister to succumb to the deadly virus. The 65-year-old BJP..
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.

The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.' President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles death of MoS Suresh Angadi. He tweeted-'An amiable leader Suresh Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.' Angadi was elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Belagavi.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that the UK has reached a “perilousturning point” in its fight against coronavirus, as he announced furthermeasures to curb the spread of the virus.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid spoke in Hindi and said that amid COVID-19, India has been supportive friend. "An epidemic (COVID) that forced us to close borders, but our friends proved that..

