|
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi 1st Union minister to die of Covid-19
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Union minister of state for railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi, 65, passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. Angadi is the first Central minister to die of coronavirus. Angadi passed away around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility, sources at the hospital said.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Biden remains focused on COVID, economy amid SCOTUS battleMeanwhile, President Trump will be announcing his conservative female Supreme Court nominee Saturday afternoon.
CBS News
Tommy DeVito Of The Four Seasons Dies From Covid-19 Complications
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102Spanish flu survivor Evelyn Schroedl is living through another pandemic. But, at age 102, she’s COVID-free and still playing tennis. Chip Reid has her story.
CBS News
Covid-19: Birmingham football team must play despite positive resultBartley Reds face a £400 fine if they do not play their next match despite a player testing positive.
BBC News
Suresh Angadi Indian politician
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19; first union minister to succumb to virusMinister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, becoming the first union minister to succumb to the deadly virus. The 65-year-old BJP..
IndiaTimes
Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43Published
Karnataka State in southern India
COVID: PM Modi suggests CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district, block level
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:45Published
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away after testing COVID-19 positive
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP indulging in politics over NRC: Assam CongressThe Assam Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP's proposal for partial re-verification of names published in the final list of National Register of Citizens..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi condoles 'exceptional Karyakarta' Suresh Angadi's demiseSuresh Angadi, 64, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. The BJP MP was later admitted to the dedicated COVID-19..
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this