Bihar Elections: Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey yet to decide on contesting elections Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Former Bihar DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey said that he is yet to decide on contesting the state assembly elections and has not taken any advantage of death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "I have taken VRS on personal capacity and am meeting with the people coming from across the state including my home district Buxer. I am... 👓 View full article

