Bihar Elections: Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey yet to decide on contesting elections
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Former Bihar DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey said that he is yet to decide on contesting the state assembly elections and has not taken any advantage of death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "I have taken VRS on personal capacity and am meeting with the people coming from across the state including my home district Buxer. I am...
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. On speculations around his political plunge, Gupteshwar Pandey on September 23 said that he has not joined any political party and has not taken any decision yet. Pandey said, "I have not joined any political...