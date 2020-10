Mumbai: Oxford vaccine trial begins at Nair Hospital today Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital is all set to begin the Oxford vaccine trial with four candidates on Monday. Meanwhile, the screening process for more candidates is underway at both hospitals.



As part of the trial, Nair Hospital will have 100 participants while KEM hospital will have 150. Nair Hospital's dean Dr Ramesh... 👓 View full article