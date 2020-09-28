Coronavirus COVID-19: Total recovered cases in India cross 50 lakh mark, 10 lakh recovered in 11 days

Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News



India recorded 88,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the coronavirus tally neared the 60-lakh mark. With 1,124 deaths reported in a single day, the total death toll has mounted to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 20 hours ago

India have 110 PPE manufacturers, producing over 5 lakh per day: Harsh Vardhan



While addressing at the 79th Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the national capital on September 26, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago