|
Human rights group Amnesty stops India operations, alleges 'witch-hunt' by government
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization
Amnesty International halts India operations citing government "witch-hunt"Amnesty India has halted its operations in the country alleging "reprisal" from the government. "The attacks on Amnesty International India and other outspoken..
IndiaTimes
Amnesty International to halt India operationsThe human rights watchdog tells the BBC that the move comes due to reprisal from the government.
BBC News
Kazakhstan takes important step towards abolishing death penaltyReacting to news that Kazakhstan has signed the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, committing it to abolish..
WorldNews
Why Are Amnesty International Monitors Not Able to Observe the Assange Hearing?Earlier this month, the street outside the Old Bailey criminal court in London, where Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been taking place, was..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this