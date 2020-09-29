Human rights group Amnesty stops India operations, alleges 'witch-hunt' by government

Amnesty India has halted its operations in the country alleging "reprisal" from the government. "The attacks on Amnesty International India and other outspoken..

The human rights watchdog tells the BBC that the move comes due to reprisal from the government.

Reacting to news that Kazakhstan has signed the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, committing it to abolish..

Earlier this month, the street outside the Old Bailey criminal court in London, where Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been taking place, was..

India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity: PM Modi at UNGA



While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister stated that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 3 days ago

Reformer Hansa Mehta made a 'word' of difference at the UN | Oneindia News



With the UN General Assembly in progress it is a fit time to remember one of the biggest contributions made by Indian reformer and educator Hansa Jivraj Mehta in shaping the landmark document on.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago