Mumbai: 'Incessant witch-hunt' shuts down human rights organisation, Amnesty International
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () In a statement on its website on Tuesday, human rights organisation Amnesty International India announced that the freezing of its bank accounts by the Government of India has compelled it to let go of staff and halt all operations.
Claiming "harassment" and an "incessant witch-hunt" at the hands of the central government, the...
Amnesty International India has had to halt its operations in the country because of what it calls is constant witch-hunt by the Centre. In a statement, the human rights organisation claimed its bank accounts have been completely frozen forcing it to let go of its staff members...
