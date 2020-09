You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Mosque complex in Ayodhya will serve humanity': Consultant Architect



Consultant Architect of Mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur, Professor S.M Akhtar said that complex, not just a structure at the land will serve humanity and act as bridge among people. "Don't.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on September 3, 2020 Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir construction begins



The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. The information was shared on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's social media platform Twitter. The tweet reads, "Engineers from Central.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on August 20, 2020 Covid: Ram Temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive in Mathura



Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published on August 13, 2020

Tweets about this