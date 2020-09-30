|
Now Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi set to take centre stage
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The Akhara Parishad, the largest organization of saints, has already started voicing its opinion on this issue. Its president Mahant Narendra Giri told IANS that the 'Mathura strategy' will be decided in the Akhara Parishad meeting in Vrindavan on October 15 on the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi.
