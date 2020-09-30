Global  
 

Now Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi set to take centre stage

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 September 2020
The Akhara Parishad, the largest organization of saints, has already started voicing its opinion on this issue. Its president Mahant Narendra Giri told IANS that the 'Mathura strategy' will be decided in the Akhara Parishad meeting in Vrindavan on October 15 on the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi.
