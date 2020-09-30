Now Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi set to take centre stage

Dipped in fervour, devotees celebrate birth of lord Krishna



Devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in UP's Mathura on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Nation is dipped in the festive mood of Janmashtami. Devotees danced to the tunes of devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash area. They celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal. Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat's Dwarka is decked up with colourful lights to celebrate birth of lord Krishna.

