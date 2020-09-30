Babri Masjid demolition case: Black day in the history of India's judiciary, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed the special CBI court's verdict acquitting all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case as a black day in the history of Indian judiciary.
Terming the judgment as 'obnoxious', the Hyderabad MP said the verdict satisfied the...
