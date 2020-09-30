Global  
 

Babri Masjid demolition case: Black day in the history of India's judiciary, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed the special CBI court's verdict acquitting all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case as a black day in the history of Indian judiciary.

Terming the judgment as 'obnoxious', the Hyderabad MP said the verdict satisfied the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused 03:04

 Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary. The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party read excerpts from the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict regarding the Ram...

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal [Video]

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:24Published
'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case [Video]

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision"...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Babri Masjid demolition: CBI court verdict a `black day` for judiciary, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday dubbed the special CBI court verdict in the Babri Masjid...
Zee News


