Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are core of Narendra Modi government: President Ram Nath Kovind

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020
Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and teachings are at the core of the Modi government's efforts, said President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Noting practices and development in the country such as Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and downtrodden, helping...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News 01:59

 President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today. Ram Nath Kovind is serving as the 14th and current President of India. Prior to his nomination, he served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006. He attended school and...

