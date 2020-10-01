Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are core of Narendra Modi government: President Ram Nath Kovind
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and teachings are at the core of the Modi government's efforts, said President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Noting practices and development in the country such as Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and downtrodden, helping...
President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today. Ram Nath Kovind is serving as the 14th and current President of India. Prior to his nomination, he served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006. He attended school and...
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published
Farmers of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur praised the farm laws. They showed confidence in the government and said that the farm laws are in complete favor of the farmers as it will get them the correct..
PM Modi hit out at the opposition over their protest against the agriculture bills, which have now been signed into law by the President. PM Modi said that the parties that did nothing for farmers when..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:09Published