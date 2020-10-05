Global  
 

Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav dies aged 92

IndiaTimes Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Former MLC and veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Saturday. The nonagenarian and MLC from Auraiya died at his native village in Purwa.
News video: Former RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Purnia

Former RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Purnia 02:28

 A former state secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead in Purnia district. "A fight was going on in party over election ticket, RJD eliminated him from the party. He was going to take part from Araria," said wife. "Three men shot dead Shakti Malik at his residence this morning. A case...

