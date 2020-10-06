Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds' transition from the virtual to real world promises to be a fun, uplifting action-comedy
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman, and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn, Free Guy also stars Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi
Free Guy Movie Trailer - starring Ryan Reynolds - Plot synopsis: In Twentieth Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now...