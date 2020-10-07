|
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing known as CRISPR. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
