Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing known as CRISPR. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nobel Prize winners in physics

Nobel Prize winners in physics 00:25

 Nobel prizes in physics were handed out in Sweden today. English mathematical physicist Roger Penrose won half of the coveted prize.

Genome editing wins Nobel chemistry prize

 Two scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the tools to edit DNA.
BBC News

UCLA scientist shares Nobel Prize in physics

 Andrea Ghez, with the Univ. of California, Los Angeles, and two other scientists are sharing the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics. Ghez is hoping her win will inspire..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 6 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, October 6th: Trump, still infectious, back at White House; Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers; Paris on maximum virus..
USATODAY.com

American, 2 others win Nobel in Physics for black hole discoveries

 American Andrea Ghez and German Reinhard Genzel will share half the prize money, while Britain's Roger Penrose gets the rest.
CBS News

New Covid-19 test could be Indian ‘game changer’

 The test, named after a famous Indian fictional detective, is based on gene-editing technology called Crispr.
BBC News
COVID-19: DCGI approves CSIR's paper-based testing kit [Video]

COVID-19: DCGI approves CSIR's paper-based testing kit

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on September 20 informed that Drugs Controller General of India has approved CSIR's paper-based testing kit called Feluda for COVID-19. CSIR, Director General S Mande said, "Our Delhi CSIR lab's been working on studying CRISPR-Cas immunity. They have experience of working in this particular area before COVID-19 and could repurpose the thing for COVID and developed a paper-based testing kit called Feluda and got formal approval from DCGA. Mande further explained the functioning of the paper based test. "It's different as RTPCR detects RNA and amplifies it using a polymerase chain reaction that is costly. This paper-based test also detects RNA but by a CRISPR guided system. The paper lights up if there is any virus RNA to show a sample is positive, in 45 minutes," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

