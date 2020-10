Amid pandemic, battle against tuberculosis regains ground Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the patients of another highly infectious disease — tuberculosis (TB). While its detection fell in the early months of the pandemic, TB detection is gradually catching up with its pre-COVID average. However, the lack of transport, delayed test reports and inadequate nutrition have hit TB... The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the patients of another highly infectious disease — tuberculosis (TB). While its detection fell in the early months of the pandemic, TB detection is gradually catching up with its pre-COVID average. However, the lack of transport, delayed test reports and inadequate nutrition have hit TB 👓 View full article

