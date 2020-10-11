Global  
 

Maharashtra: Lightning, thunderstorm expected for next 4-5 days

Mid-Day Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
What started off as a warm and humid morning in Mumbai on Saturday turned into a dark and cloudy afternoon, accompanied by sporadic spells of thunder and lightning. The cause for change in the weather pattern, according to IMD, is the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay, that is currently moving towards the Andhra...
