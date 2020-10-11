Maharashtra: Lightning, thunderstorm expected for next 4-5 days
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () What started off as a warm and humid morning in Mumbai on Saturday turned into a dark and cloudy afternoon, accompanied by sporadic spells of thunder and lightning. The cause for change in the weather pattern, according to IMD, is the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay, that is currently moving towards the Andhra...
Freak hail and thunder storms have brought summer to an abrupt end in Yorkshire - leaving the streets under a white blanket.Stunning images and video captured the thunderstorm and the aftermath, which..
Local administration is on high alert as Jammu witnessed rainfall for third consecutive day in the city. Locals have complained of high vegetable prices since last few days due to continuous downpour...