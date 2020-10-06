Global  
 

Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for cooperation during father Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites

IndiaTimes Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news 01:29

 Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is...

Ram Vilas Paswan accorded Guard of Honour in Patna [Video]

Ram Vilas Paswan accorded Guard of Honour in Patna

Guard of Honour was accorded to late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on October 10. His son, Chirag Paswan carried out the religious rites with a heavy heart. Paswan's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi on the night of October 09. He had passed away at age of 74 in Delhi on October 08.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Watch: Last Rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna [Video]

Watch: Last Rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna

Last rites of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan was performed in Patna on October 10. His son, Chirag Paswan carried out the religious rites with a heavy heart. Paswan's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi last night. He had passed away on October 08.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Ram Vilas Paswan, a man for all seasons in Indian politics, cremated in Patna

 The mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, a man for all seasons and one of the tallest leaders spawned by the Dalit community, were consigned to..
IndiaTimes

Lohia dedicated his life to strengthening democracy: PM Modi

 Lohia brought his ideas into practice and was a lifelong adherent to democratic norms and values, Modi said in tweets and described him as an inspiration for the..
IndiaTimes
'Will be able to sell produce directly,' Agra farmers heap praise on new agri reforms [Video]

'Will be able to sell produce directly,' Agra farmers heap praise on new agri reforms

Agra-based farmers are coming in support of the new agriculture reforms. Farmers thanked Modi-led govt for bringing the new farm laws which, they said, will ease their lives. A farmer from Agra said, "PM Modi has done great. Farmers are very happy with the decision." "Now because of Modi ji, we will be able to sell our produce directly," said another farmer.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu

Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021. Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party. She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’. ‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote. After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership. Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna [Video]

Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna

A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna [Video]

Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna

Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published
Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly [Video]

Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly

Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

