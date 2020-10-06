Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for cooperation during father Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites

Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu



Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021. Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party. She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’. ‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote. After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership. Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36 Published now