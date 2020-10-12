Global  
 

Mumbai power outage: University online exams affected, papers postponed

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
As Mumbai faced its first time ever power outage on Monday, the online final year exams were heavily affected. While many colleges postponed today's exams some other colleges decided to continue with conducting the paper a little later in the day.

Currently, all colleges and *Mumbai University* are conducting final year...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mumbai power outage: 'National grid fine, problem was in state grid,' says Union Power Minister

Mumbai power outage: 'National grid fine, problem was in state grid,' says Union Power Minister

 Large power cut hit Mumbai and neighboring areas on October 12 leading to blackout for nearly two hours. After the massive outage, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, informed that the power supply has been restored substantially. He further informed that the...

