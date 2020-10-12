Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbaikars' meme game on-point as city experiences large-scale power outage

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced an unprecendeted, massive blackout on Monday after 10 am. All the power companies - MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST - confirmed the development. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. Traffic signals have also been affected due to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, electricity to be restored soon

Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, electricity to be restored soon 03:16

 Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Commuter trains ground to a halt as Mumbai suffers power outage affecting millions across city [Video]

Commuter trains ground to a halt as Mumbai suffers power outage affecting millions across city

An electricity grid failure has rendered Mumbai without power. Several parts of Mumbai's metropolitan area have faced major power outages since 10 am on October 12.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News

Mumbai screeched to a halt on Monday morning as large parts of the city and its suburbs experienced massive power disruptions. Several trains were held up and traffic signals stopped functioning in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this

mid_day

Mid Day Mumbaikars' Meme Game On-Point As City Experiences Large-Scale #PowerOutage #powercut #mumbaipoweroutage https://t.co/LAcAb0lCZ3 21 minutes ago