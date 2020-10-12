Mumbaikars' meme game on-point as city experiences large-scale power outage
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced an unprecendeted, massive blackout on Monday after 10 am. All the power companies - MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST - confirmed the development. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. Traffic signals have also been affected due to...
Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers...