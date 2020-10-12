After massive outage in Mumbai, power restored partially; Uddhav Thackeray orders probe
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Large parts of *Mumbai*, *Thane* and *Navi Mumbai* faced a power outage on Monday, due to which several suburban and long-distance trains were held up. According to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (*BEST*), the unprecedented electricity cut that was reported after 10 am was because of the failure of a power grid. Apart...
Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric...