After massive outage in Mumbai, power restored partially; Uddhav Thackeray orders probe

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Large parts of *Mumbai*, *Thane* and *Navi Mumbai* faced a power outage on Monday, due to which several suburban and long-distance trains were held up. According to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (*BEST*), the unprecedented electricity cut that was reported after 10 am was because of the failure of a power grid. Apart...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: CM Uddhav announces probe after power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill

CM Uddhav announces probe after power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill 01:28

 Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric...

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai power outage: Electricity supply resumes in most areas, train services restored, CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe

 In a major relief for lakhs of Mumbaikars, local trains and other essentials services resumed after around two hours as the city suffered a power outage due to...
Zee News

Mumbai outage: After major blackout, power supply restored in most areas; Thackeray orders probe

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered a probe into the incident that left lakhs on people in the financial capital of India affected.
DNA


