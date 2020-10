Too Little Too Late: Stimulus likely to give marginal boost Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Modest funding of Centre's latest demand boosting measures is likely to give a marginal boost to the economy, industry watchers contend.



Accordingly, many have termed these measures as 'too little too less' to pull the economy out of the Covid-induced downturn.



These measures introduced under the Rs 73,000 crore package... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this