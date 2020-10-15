COVID-19 cases doubling in over 70 days: Health Ministry
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country's doubling time of *COVID-19* cases has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August, which is nearly thrice the time being taken earlier.
"This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the...
With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586...
