Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases doubling in over 70 days: Health Ministry

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country's doubling time of *COVID-19* cases has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August, which is nearly thrice the time being taken earlier.

"This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases 01:16

 With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi Department of Health reports 8776 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi Department of Health reports 8776 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 876 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths including one new death in Jackson County and one previous death in Pearl River County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 97 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 97 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department reports 97 new cases of coronavirus and no additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published
Covid Can Live Up To 28 Days On Some Surfaces! [Video]

Covid Can Live Up To 28 Days On Some Surfaces!

A new study published shows that covid could potentially live on surfaces for 28 days! Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the finding.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Active cases only 13.75% of total Covid-19 caseload

 India's 9,19,023 active cases of Covid-19 constitute "merely" 13.75 per cent of the total caseload as on date and the country continues to report a steadily...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Less than 1000 coronavirus deaths recorded for 8 consecutive days in India

 India's Covid-19 recoveries crossed the 60-lakh mark even as less than 1000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded daily for eight consecutive days, the Union...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Kuwait- KWT Health Ministry: 635 New COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait?'s Health Ministry recorded 635 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, summing u...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesBangkok Post

Tweets about this

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News India's Covid cases doubling in over 70 days - https://t.co/cWqrksDXAv https://t.co/ttHK5gd8ya 2 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk India's Covid cases doubling in over 70 days #IndiaCovid #70days https://t.co/kJZVbVzLPm 3 minutes ago

samajweekly

#samajweekly India’s Covid cases doubling in over 70 days https://t.co/W08U5lp7mn https://t.co/P9JD5fGlyB 6 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the country's doubling time of Covid-19 cases has sharply increased to 7… https://t.co/tE1NXMbQiG 7 minutes ago

singhh_surjit

Surjit_singhh RT @GreaterKashmir: India's #COVID19 cases doubling in over 70 days https://t.co/jPcH0dQA8D https://t.co/gMok4tX6sb 10 minutes ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbaipressnews New post: India’s Covid cases doubling in over 70 days https://t.co/baBwiQJzQk 13 minutes ago

GreaterKashmir

Greater Kashmir India's #COVID19 cases doubling in over 70 days https://t.co/jPcH0dQA8D https://t.co/gMok4tX6sb 23 minutes ago

KevinHuckle

littleeaglesd RT @MichaelYeadon3: Tracking UK Covid-19 cases   - CEBM I trust Prof Heneghan more than any other commentator. You’ll recall Vallance’s pre… 12 hours ago