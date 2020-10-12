PM Modi wishes for a safe, healthy and prosperous planet on Navratri

The chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan responded to BJP leaders, who accused him of using senior party leaders' names and pictures for campaigning ahead of the Bihar polls. While commenting on it, Paswan, "I don't need to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it." "I have no issues if BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) members made comments against me," Chirag Paswan added.
Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion. However, temples should follow allow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Idol makers in Delhi expressed their plight as idol business ahead of festive season has drastically dipped due to corona induced lockdown. Idol makers have taken loans to provide bread and butter to their families. They claimed that season which used to be worth Rs. 20,000-Rs. 30,000 is not even touching Rs. 5, 000. One of the Idol makers said, "Comparatively, the work is far less than last year. Our season used to be of Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 30, 000, now idols worth Rs. 5, 000 are also not getting sold." First day of Navratri is being observed on October 17.
Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. 'Mata Vaishno Devi' app has also been launched for devotees to experience live darshan. Rapid Antigen Testing is being conducted for pilgrims and wearing mask is mandatory. "Per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. The sanitization and testing facility at the temple is excellent. The shrine has been decorated with flowers at different places. Bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar during festival. Helicopter and battery car services are operational. Pony, Pithu and Palki services have also resumed," CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar said. Mata Vaishno Devi has been decorated with flowers to celebrate Navratri. Many bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar on the nine days of Navratri.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published