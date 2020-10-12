Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi wishes for a safe, healthy and prosperous planet on Navratri

IndiaTimes Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM: MSP vital for food security system, govt committed to it

 Amid farmers’ protests in Punjab and Haryana against the newly-enacted farm laws, PM Narendra Modi on Friday said procurement of food crops at minimum support..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi speaks to CMs of K'taka, Maha over flood situation; assures all possible help

 "Spoke to CM @BSYBJP Ji (B S Yediyurappa) on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers..
IndiaTimes

Floods:Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

 We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Assured all possible support from the..
IndiaTimes
I am PM Modi's Hanuman: Chirag Paswan on row over using his pictures for Bihar polls [Video]

I am PM Modi's Hanuman: Chirag Paswan on row over using his pictures for Bihar polls

The chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan responded to BJP leaders, who accused him of using senior party leaders' names and pictures for campaigning ahead of the Bihar polls. While commenting on it, Paswan, "I don't need to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it." "I have no issues if BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) members made comments against me," Chirag Paswan added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Navaratri Navaratri Annual Hindu festival

Navratri: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple [Video]

Navratri: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple

Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion. However, temples should follow allow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
Idol makers' business dips ahead of Navratri 2020 [Video]

Idol makers' business dips ahead of Navratri 2020

Idol makers in Delhi expressed their plight as idol business ahead of festive season has drastically dipped due to corona induced lockdown. Idol makers have taken loans to provide bread and butter to their families. They claimed that season which used to be worth Rs. 20,000-Rs. 30,000 is not even touching Rs. 5, 000. One of the Idol makers said, "Comparatively, the work is far less than last year. Our season used to be of Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 30, 000, now idols worth Rs. 5, 000 are also not getting sold." First day of Navratri is being observed on October 17.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published
Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration [Video]

Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration

Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. 'Mata Vaishno Devi' app has also been launched for devotees to experience live darshan. Rapid Antigen Testing is being conducted for pilgrims and wearing mask is mandatory. "Per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. The sanitization and testing facility at the temple is excellent. The shrine has been decorated with flowers at different places. Bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar during festival. Helicopter and battery car services are operational. Pony, Pithu and Palki services have also resumed," CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar said. Mata Vaishno Devi has been decorated with flowers to celebrate Navratri. Many bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar on the nine days of Navratri.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushmita Sen to kick off Aarya 2 shoot in Dubai in November

Sushmita Sen to kick off Aarya 2 shoot in Dubai in November The final scene of Aarya indicated that the Sushmita Sen-fronted story was far from over. After the maiden season received glowing reviews, directors Ram...
Mid-Day

PM Modi wishes for a safe, healthy and prosperous planet on Navratri
IndiaTimes

Rajmata proved 'jan seva' important, not 'raj satta': PM Narendra Modi

 Late Vijaya Raje Scindia proved that 'jan seva' or public service was important than 'raj satta' or power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this