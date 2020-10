Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item'



BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Congress of not respecting women. The reaction came after Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath while referring to Imarti Devi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 3 hours ago

CM Chouhan to observe silent protest over Kamal Nath's 'item' remark on Imarti Devi



The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his statement 'ye kya item hai' on BJP leader Imarti Devi. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published 14 hours ago