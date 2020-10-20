Kamal Nath expresses regret over his 'item' jibe at MP minister Imarti Devi Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Facing flak for his 'item' jibe against MP minister Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath has expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert peoples attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls. 👓 View full article

