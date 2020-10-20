Kamal Nath expresses regret over his 'item' jibe at MP minister Imarti Devi
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Facing flak for his 'item' jibe against MP minister Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath has expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert peoples attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman...
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath. This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark. The Madhya Pradesh..
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he does not approve of the 'item' remark made by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath against state... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News