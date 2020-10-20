Global  
 

Kamal Nath expresses regret over his 'item' jibe at MP minister Imarti Devi

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Facing flak for his 'item' jibe against MP minister Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath has expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert peoples attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani

Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani 01:30

 Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman...

