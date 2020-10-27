Election Commission pulls up Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath over 'item' jibe
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () The Election Commission has said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath has violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word "item" against a woman BJP candidate. The Commission advised Kamal Nath not to use such words in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.
As the by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaches, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Kamal Nath. "It was a government (of Kamal Nath) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask...
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not..
General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya on October 26 slammed former chief minister of Kamal Nath by saying he used poor language and it damaged the reputation of Madhya Pradesh. He said, "Use..