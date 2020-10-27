Global  
 

Election Commission pulls up Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath over 'item' jibe

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The Election Commission has said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath has violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word "item" against a woman BJP candidate. The Commission advised Kamal Nath not to use such words in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Kamal Nath-led govt was of corruption': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia

'Kamal Nath-led govt was of corruption': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia 02:45

 As the by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaches, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Kamal Nath. "It was a government (of Kamal Nath) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask...

