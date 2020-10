BJP attacks Digvijaya Singh for allegedly asking SP candidate to withdraw



Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is under attack from the BJP after a SP candidate for the Gwalior bypoll alleged that the Congress leader asked him to withdraw his candidature. ‘Digvijaya Singh.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 1 day ago

Watch: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia on corruption in MP during Kamal Nath govt



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46 Published 2 days ago