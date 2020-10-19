Global  
 

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 15 days of October saw as many cases as whole of August

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
COVID-19 in Mumbai: 15 days of October saw as many cases as whole of AugustThere's no sign of drop in COVID-19 infections in Mumbai, suggests the figure of the first half of October. Between October 1 and October 15, the city recorded 31,054 cases — almost the same as the August tally and half of the September figure. By mid of the month, the fatalities, too, have reached half of the previous two...
News video: Mumbai's Monorail services resume in graded manner

Mumbai's Monorail services resume in graded manner 01:29

 Monorail services resumed after over 6 months on October 18. The Monorail was completely ceased its services on March 22 amid COVID nationwide lockdown. Contact-less ticketing services, to curb the spread of COVID-19, will also be available from October 21.

