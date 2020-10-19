COVID-19 in Mumbai: 15 days of October saw as many cases as whole of August
Monday, 19 October 2020 () There's no sign of drop in COVID-19 infections in Mumbai, suggests the figure of the first half of October. Between October 1 and October 15, the city recorded 31,054 cases — almost the same as the August tally and half of the September figure. By mid of the month, the fatalities, too, have reached half of the previous two...
Monorail services resumed after over 6 months on October 18. The Monorail was completely ceased its services on March 22 amid COVID nationwide lockdown. Contact-less ticketing services, to curb the spread of COVID-19, will also be available from October 21.
India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087..
With a spike of 63,371 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally continues to move steadily to touch 74-lakh mark on October 16. In last 24 hours, 895 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case..