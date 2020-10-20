Global  
 

68-year-old woman embarks on journey to Vaisho Devi on her bicycle; to travel 2200km

Zee News Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Devotion can make us take any challenge. A 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Buldhana district is travelling alone to Vaishno Devi on her bicycle covering a distance of 2200 kilometers.
Video Credit: TomoNews US
Fossilized Tracks Show Woman And Child's Dangerous Journey

Fossilized Tracks Show Woman And Child's Dangerous Journey 01:23

 WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, NEW MEXICO — An amazing trove of fossilized footprints in New Mexico tells the harrowing story of a woman and a 2-year-old child's dangerous journey around 13,000 years ago. This according to a study published in Quaternary Science Reviews. Scientists who analyzed the...

Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003. Now, Choy is going free. According to Newser, it's partly because of racist

Jake Musgrave is a young man with an incredible dream. He has embarked on a 30 day bicycle ride to cross Canada, the second largest and widest country on the planet. Starting in Vancouver where the

