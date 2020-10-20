68-year-old woman embarks on journey to Vaisho Devi on her bicycle; to travel 2200km
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Devotion can make us take any challenge. A 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Buldhana district is travelling alone to Vaishno Devi on her bicycle covering a distance of 2200 kilometers.
WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, NEW MEXICO — An amazing trove of fossilized footprints in New Mexico tells the harrowing story of a woman and a 2-year-old child's dangerous journey around 13,000 years ago. This according to a study published in Quaternary Science Reviews.
