BJP must think why its foundation stones are coming off: Uddhav Thackeray on Eknath Khadse move
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () The BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off when it is reaching the pinnacle of success, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday after Eknath Khadse quit the BJP to join the NCP.
Talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, Thackeray said Eknath Khadse is "definitely welcome" to the...
Eknath Khadse sent resignation to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) president Chandrakant Patil on October 21. He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons." Addressing the press conference, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra...
Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realized that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never..
