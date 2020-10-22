Global  
 

BJP must think why its foundation stones are coming off: Uddhav Thackeray on Eknath Khadse move

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off when it is reaching the pinnacle of success, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday after Eknath Khadse quit the BJP to join the NCP.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, Thackeray said Eknath Khadse is "definitely welcome" to the...
