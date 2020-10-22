Spotted: Sanjay Dutt arrives after cancer treatment, Karishma Tanna shops for groceries, Nora Fatehi glams it up
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () From Sanjay Dutt, Karishma Tanna, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Kharbanda, Amyra Dastur and Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover to Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sushmita Sen with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Urvashi Rautela, Mannara Chopra and Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur; we've got you covered on all the celeb spotting in tinsel town today
'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced..