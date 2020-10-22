Global  
 

Mumbai: After women, private security guards in uniform allowed on suburban trains

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The railways on Thursday night announced that following requests from the *Maharashtra* government, they have decided to allow private security guards in uniform with valid identity cards onboard *Mumbai local trains* with immediate effect.



 In a much-needed relief to women commuters from across Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Railways has finally given a go-ahead to them to travel in the suburban local trains. Local trains started its services with women passengers on October 21. Women commuters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

