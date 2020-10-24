Grand aarti performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple on 'Durga Ashtami'
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI) A grand 'aarti' was performed by priests at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple on the eighth day, which is known as Durga Ashtami, of Navratri on Saturday.
