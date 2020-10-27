Global  
 

Now, any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday notified new laws for the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.The Centre has given repealed or substituted 26 state laws.
News video: Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk

Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk 05:17

 Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained...

