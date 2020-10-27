|
Now, any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday notified new laws for the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.The Centre has given repealed or substituted 26 state laws.
