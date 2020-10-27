BJP tops list of 'crorepati' candidates in Bihar assembly polls

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News



As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies. In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:44 Published 7 hours ago Bihar Assembly elections: 2nd phase of voting begins



The voting began for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Nov 03. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 12 hours ago Bihar will again be pushed to dark era if leaders of 'Jungle raj' get elected: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Motihari on November 01 amid Bihar Assembly polls. At the rally, PM said, "This time for Bihar Elections, leaders of 'jungle raj' have come.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this