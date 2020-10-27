Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP tops list of 'crorepati' candidates in Bihar assembly polls

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Out of 1,463 candidates in poll fray for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, 495 are 'crorepatis (millionaires)', a report claimed on Tuesday.

The report was released by the Bihar Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all the 1,463 candidates,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know

HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know 15:16

 The narrative around the Bihar assembly polls, starting today, has shifted from being seen as a straightforward contest where an NDA victory was all but inevitable to a close contest, with anti-incumbency and the emergence of new players. In this edition of HT explains, Roshan Kishor and Prashant Jha...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News

As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies. In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
Bihar Assembly elections: 2nd phase of voting begins [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: 2nd phase of voting begins

The voting began for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Nov 03. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Bihar will again be pushed to dark era if leaders of 'Jungle raj' get elected: PM Modi [Video]

Bihar will again be pushed to dark era if leaders of 'Jungle raj' get elected: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Motihari on November 01 amid Bihar Assembly polls. At the rally, PM said, "This time for Bihar Elections, leaders of 'jungle raj' have come..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published

Tweets about this