COVID-19: Mumbai's test positivity rate down to 10 per cent Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

While the number of tests per day remains the same as the first half of the month, the city's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has dropped down to 10.3 per cent for the first time. Although it may be due to the high number — nearly 50 per cent — of antigen tests which have a low positivity rate, the TPR for RT-PCR tests has also... While the number of tests per day remains the same as the first half of the month, the city's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has dropped down to 10.3 per cent for the first time. Although it may be due to the high number — nearly 50 per cent — of antigen tests which have a low positivity rate, the TPR for RT-PCR tests has also 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Polis urges social distancing as positivity rate surpasses 6%



Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to increase social distancing measures as COVID-19 transmission rates continues to climb, reaching a 6.2% three-day average positivity rate on Tuesday. The state's.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 57:28 Published 1 week ago Report finds COVID-19 rate among dentists is less than 1%



A US-based report suggested that less than one per cent of dentists were found to be COVID-19 positive across the globe. It was a first-of-its-kind report based on data collected in June 2020. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago Equity indices open flat, banking stocks gain



Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points. At 10:05 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this