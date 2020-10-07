COVID-19: At 1,625, Mumbai sees drop in daily cases
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () with over 12,000 fresh cases recorded in the state on Tuesday, the total number of *COVID-19* infections rose to nearly 14.65 lakh. Mumbai witnessed a drop in daily cases with the health officials confirming more than 1,600 new infections. The number of new fatalities remained constant with the city registering 47 more...
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the country's Covid-19 recovery rate is 84%. The ministry added that 77% of the active cases are concentrated in 10 states and 48% of the total deaths are..
