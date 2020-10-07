Global  
 

COVID-19: At 1,625, Mumbai sees drop in daily cases

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
COVID-19: At 1,625, Mumbai sees drop in daily caseswith over 12,000 fresh cases recorded in the state on Tuesday, the total number of *COVID-19* infections rose to nearly 14.65 lakh. Mumbai witnessed a drop in daily cases with the health officials confirming more than 1,600 new infections. The number of new fatalities remained constant with the city registering 47 more...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Daily COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Going Up In New Jersey

Daily COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Going Up In New Jersey 02:38

 New Jersey could be facing a second wave of coronavirus infections. It comes as daily cases are going up and hospitalizations are surging. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

