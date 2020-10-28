Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bombay High Court sets aside ED order on seizure of 2 Goa ex-CMs' assets

Mid-Day Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
In a reprieve to former Chief Ministers Digambar Kamat and Churchill Alemao, the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Wednesday set aside a 2015 Enforcement Directorate order on seizure of their assets in a money laundering case.

Kamat was Chief Minister from 2007-2012 and Alemao served as a Public Works Department Minister in his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras case: HC rapped UP govt over hurried cremation, says family’s lawyer [Video]

Hathras case: HC rapped UP govt over hurried cremation, says family’s lawyer

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the hurried cremation of the Hathras victim, the family’s lawyer said. The family members of the victims and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published
Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till October 20 [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till October 20

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Tuesday. Rhea, Showik along..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this