Bombay High Court sets aside ED order on seizure of 2 Goa ex-CMs' assets
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () In a reprieve to former Chief Ministers Digambar Kamat and Churchill Alemao, the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Wednesday set aside a 2015 Enforcement Directorate order on seizure of their assets in a money laundering case.
Kamat was Chief Minister from 2007-2012 and Alemao served as a Public Works Department Minister in his...
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling..