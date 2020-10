Teenager suffers rare nerve disorder from COVID-19, treated Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome -- where the immune system attacks the nerves, due to his Covid-19 infection, has been successfully treated, said doctors at Kauvery Hospital here. The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral... 👓 View full article

