Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh celebrate foundation day today; know history and significance

Zee News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh which is known as the 'heart of India' celebrates its foundation day today along with Chhattisgarh. This year marks the 65th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: MP by-polls: Kamal Nath demands re-polling from EC in Morena, Mehgaon

MP by-polls: Kamal Nath demands re-polling from EC in Morena, Mehgaon 01:17

 Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 03 demanded re-polling from Election Commission (EC) at 2 places where firing incident took place during by-polls in MP today. He said, "We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz - The history of the transporter cockpit [Video]

Mercedes-Benz - The history of the transporter cockpit

Just like the workplace of truck drivers, the evolution of the van cockpit reflects the technical progress made over the decades. The new generation of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter today demonstrates in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:04Published
Rescue operation enters Day 4 to save toddler stuck inside MP borewell [Video]

Rescue operation enters Day 4 to save toddler stuck inside MP borewell

Efforts to save a three-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell, are still on in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Nov 07. "Search and rescue operation is underway. There is no movement in child, we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall Set To Mark Veterans Day [Video]

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall Set To Mark Veterans Day

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at how Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland will be honor vets this Veterans Day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh celebrate foundation day today; know history and significance

 Madhya Pradesh was the largest state of India until Chhattisgarh was carved out of it on November 1, 2000.
Zee News

MP 65th foundation day: Facts about 'The heart of India', its history and significance

 Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 65th foundation day on November 1 along with Chhattisgarh and four other states, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Haryana.
DNA