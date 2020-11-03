Global  
 

India stands with Austria during this tragic time: PM Narendra Modi on Vienna shooting

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi* on Tuesday condemned shootings in multiple locations in Vienna, saying India "stands with Austria during this tragic time".

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their...
