|
India stands with Austria during this tragic time: PM Narendra Modi on Vienna shooting
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi* on Tuesday condemned shootings in multiple locations in Vienna, saying India "stands with Austria during this tragic time".
"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this