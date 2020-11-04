Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: 'Crawford killer' got VIP treatment at JJ hospital

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mumbai: 'Crawford killer' got VIP treatment at JJ hospitalSameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed alias Dicky, the man who allegedly killed five people when he rammed his car into them in Crawford market a couple of months ago, seemed to have received special treatment at *JJ Hospital* where he was taken for treatment from Taloja jail last week. Sources tell mid-day all rules were flouted during his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi 03:39

 As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is offering free treatment to patients. Presently, around 400 patients are undergoing treatment at the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, speaks about the newly approved treatment by the CDC.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:59Published
Burns patient praises medics for pioneering pineapple treatment [Video]

Burns patient praises medics for pioneering pineapple treatment

Specialists at a burns unit have been praised for pioneering a treatment usingpineapple plants. Medics at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, West Lothian,are using a new drug called NexoBrid to help..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
William highlights impact of Covid on cancer treatment [Video]

William highlights impact of Covid on cancer treatment

The Duke of Cambridge has acknowledged the “challenging” impact of coronaviruson cancer treatment, as he launched the construction of a £70 million centreto combat the disease. William’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published