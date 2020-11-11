Mumbai: How police got Crawford Market out of almighty jam Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Despite the threat of *COVID-19*, diwali shoppers have made a beeline for *Crawford Market*. In an attempt to ease the jams caused by this in the already busy area, the traffic police have taken some measures. These include separate lanes for pick-ups and drops, specific times for transporting goods and three fixed places for... Despite the threat of *COVID-19*, diwali shoppers have made a beeline for *Crawford Market*. In an attempt to ease the jams caused by this in the already busy area, the traffic police have taken some measures. These include separate lanes for pick-ups and drops, specific times for transporting goods and three fixed places for 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

