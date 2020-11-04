Why selective outrage by BJP on Arnab Goswami's arrest, asks Congress
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () After the BJP targeted the Congress over arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, the Congress termed the outrage "selective" and "extremely unwarranted".
Addressing a press conference Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "I am shocked with selective outrage by the government and BJP and...
Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in...
