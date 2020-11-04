Global  
 

Why selective outrage by BJP on Arnab Goswami's arrest, asks Congress

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020
After the BJP targeted the Congress over arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, the Congress termed the outrage "selective" and "extremely unwarranted".

Addressing a press conference Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "I am shocked with selective outrage by the government and BJP and...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates 02:54

 Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in...

