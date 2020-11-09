Global  
 

Virar police inspector suspended for weakening Anvay Naik case to protect Arnab Goswami

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
IG Konkan Sanjay Mohite has written to Mira Bhayander commissioner Sadanand Date to suspend senior police inspector of Virar Police station Suresh Varade for mishandling the abetment to suicide case in which Republic TV editor-in-chief *Arnab Goswami* is accused. A departmental inquiry has revealed that he worked in connivance...
